Florida Gas Prices Fall 15 Cents On Average Last Week, AAA Says

Pump prices continue to pinball, this time falling in Floridians’ favor. Florida gas prices declined 15 cents last week, falling from $3.22 per gallon to $3.07 per gallon by Sunday, according to AAA.

“The discount at the pump came as a result of a decline in the price of crude oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this month, oil price rose to multi-month highs due to frigid temps in the southern U.S. and sanctions on Russian crude. Now, oil prices are back down to where they were to start the year, allowing gas prices to fall too.”

So far this year, pump prices have ranged from a high of $3.23 per gallon (1/16) to a low of $3.06 per gallon (1/8). Meanwhile, the price for U.S. crude has ranged from $72-$78 per barrel. After trading at $78/b in mid-January, the U.S. price for a barrel of oil settled at $72.53 on Friday.

The Escambia County average stood at $2.90 on Sunday. Sunday night, pump prices were as low as $2.69 at a station on Pine Forest Road. The North Escambia low price was $2.76 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

