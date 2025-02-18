FHP Charges Man With Molino Driveway Hit And Run

The Florida Highway Patrol has charged a Cantonment man in connection with a hit-and-run troopers say was intentional that left a man injured while standing in his driveway on February 6.

Cody Lee Castleberry, 37, was charged with reckless driving and felony hit-and-run involving an injury.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Chestnut Road when a black Chevrolet pickup truck struck a pedestrian standing in a driveway. Witnesses told troopers that the driver was speeding and driving recklessly before intentionally accelerating toward the victim, according to an arrest report. The impact threw the pedestrian backward into the driveway.

According to FHP, Castleberry fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or report the incident. Security footage from a nearby home confirmed witness statements, showing the truck striking the victim before speeding away, the arrest report states.

Troopers later located Castleberry at his nearby residence on Chestnut Road and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The case remains under investigation.

He was also arrested on an outstanding DUI warrant related to an unrelated 2021 motorcycle crash on Highway 297A near Heaton Road.

Castleberry was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,150 bond.