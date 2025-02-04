Ernest Ward JV Wins; Varsity Falls in Tight Match Against Beulah Middle (With Gallery)

The Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles faced off against the Beulah Middle School Bears Monday night in Walnut Hill.

The Eagles’ junior varsity squad secured a hard-fought victory, winning in three sets –25-15, 21-23, 15-10. EWMS came out strong in the first set, but Beulah responded with a narrow win in the second. The Eagles regrouped in the deciding frame, taking control to seal the match.

For a photo gallery, click here.

In the varsity matchup, Ernest Ward started with a dominant 25-14 first-set win. However, Beulah battled back, winning the next two sets 25-17 and 15-13 to claim the victory.

NorthEscamiba.com photos, click to enlarge.