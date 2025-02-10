Charges Dropped Against Man Charged In Century Hit And Run That Injured Five

Criminal charges have been dropped against a Panama City man that was charged with a hit and run crash February 1 in Century that injured five people, including children.

Following the crash, Dexter Ivey Smith, 35, was charged with felony hit and run for failure to stop or remain on scene at a crash with injury, along with misdemeanor battery and driving with a revoked license. According to court records, Escambia County Judge Kristiana Lightel found that no probable cause exists, the charges were dropped, and Smith was released from custody.

After the criminal charges were dropped, FHP filed a careless driving citation against Smith. That case is pending.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. February 1 on Highway 29 near the southern town limits.

The driver of a northbound pickup truck was struck by a northbound SUV driven by Smith approached at a high rate of speed, according to troopers. The pickup truck overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the shoulder just north of Salter’s Lake Road. Smith’s SUV rotated into the paved median of Highway 29.

The 38-year-old female driver of the pickup truck and her passengers — a 45-year-old male, 18-year-old male, 13-year-old male and a 6-year-old female — all sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

A witness told troopers that a white male in his mid-thirties with short black hair and a long nose fled from the scene. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office later received a report of a man matching the description outside a nearby home. The witness identified Smith as the driver that fled the scene of the crash.

FHP said Smith was charged with battery for throwing a flashlight at the passenger of the second vehicle.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.