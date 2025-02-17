Charges Dropped Against Atmore Pastor In Prison Drug Smuggling Case

Charges have been dropped against an Atmore astor and prison drug counselor accused of trafficking synthetic drugs and bringing them to Fountain Correctional Facility.

The state alleged that Vincent Bishop was found with a “prison pack” containing drugs and cellphones taped under the rear bumper of his truck. However, Bishop’s attorney, Jerome Carter, argued that his client was set up.

Bishop, an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employee, was charged in December with trafficking flakka, first-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, prohibited activities (cell phones in a correctional facility), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree attempt to promote prison contraband. Flakka, according to the DEA, is a street drug commonly called bath salts.

“The lack of common sense that he would do all this fancy packaging and securing and put it in a hidden spot in the bumper of the car, he’s got to get out under surveillance, get it and then or leave it there for someone to come and get it from him that’s under video surveillance. It just doesn’t make common sense,” Carter told NBC 15.

The state declined to present its case at the preliminary hearing, leading the judge to drop the charges. However, the district attorney could still bring the case before a grand jury to seek an indictment.