Becoming Mostly Sunny, High In The Mid 60s Thursday

February 13, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 59. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

