Atmore Police Execute Search, Arrest Six On Drug Charges

Atmore Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Harris Street on Saturday afternoon, leading to the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs and stolen firearms.

The operation, carried out around 3:30 p.m., was the result of citizen complaints and police surveillance. Inside the residence, officers discovered two stolen firearms, several hundred grams of marijuana, Ecstasy pills, THC gummies, synthetic cannabis (Spice), and drug packaging materials, including digital scales. Authorities also said they found two small children in close proximity to the narcotics.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Willis Williams, 26 – possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property (second degree), possession of marijuana (first degree), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenta Finklea, 37 – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first degree), receiving stolen property (second degree), obstructing government operations, and chemical endangerment.

Diane Finklea, 63 – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first degree), and receiving stolen property (second degree).

Aaron Salter, 27 – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first degree), and receiving stolen property (second degree).

Brandon McCaster, 28 – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first degree), and receiving stolen property (second degree).

Tiecha Finklea, 37 – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first degree), and receiving stolen property (second degree).

All six suspects were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Pictured: (top row) Willias Williams, Kenta Finklea, Diane Finklea, (bottom row) Aaron Salter, Brandon McCaster, and Tiecha Finklea.