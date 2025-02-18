At The Bottom Of The SPHL Standings, Pensacola Ice Flyers Oust Head Coach

The Pensacola Ice Flyers have outsted their head coach as the team sits at the bottom of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

The Ice Flyers announced Monday that Gary Graham was been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately.

Graham, who led the Ice Flyers to their first President’s Cup championship in 2013, returned to the team in July 2023.

“We are grateful to Gary for his dedication and hard work with the Ice Flyers and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said owner Greg Harris.

Former Ice Flyers head coach Rod Aldoff will step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Aldoff brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record, having previously led the team to three championship victories.

“Rod has been an integral part of our organization’s success in the past. His familiarity with our team culture and his coaching acumen make him the right choice to guide us through the remainder of the season and become a playoff contender,” Harris said.