Sunny, Near 60 Today; Rain By Friday Night And Saturday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.