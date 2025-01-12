Cloudy, High In The Uppers 40s Monday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Rain likely in the morning, otherwise cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.