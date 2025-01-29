Partly Sunny, Near 70 Today

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.