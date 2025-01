No U.S. Mail Today For National Day Of Mourning

There will be no U.S. Mail delivery on Thursday due to the national day of mourning for President Jimmy Carter.

All regular mail delivery and retail service are suspended for the day. All post office locations will be closed.

USPS will provide limited package delivery on Thursday.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services are expected to be available Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.