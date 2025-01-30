Manufacturing Company Opened In Century Last Week. Now They Are Ready For $1.6 Million Expansion.

Less than a week after celebrating their official grand opening in Century, a 50-year-old Brazilian manufacturing company is looking to expand their facility in the Century Industrial Park.

In May 2023, AlgaPlast Corp. signed a lease on a town-owned industrial park building formerly known as the Helicopter Technology Building. AlagaPlast is the new American subsidiary of Grupa GA230 of Arujá, Brazil.

This week, the company went before the Century Town Council seeking permission to begin the process, such as soil testing and engineering, leading to constructing a new warehouse and operations building. Company officials say the company needs more space and a higher ceiling for larger equipment and an overhead crane.

The town council has voted to allow Algaplast to begin soil testing and design of a new 18,200 square feet warehouse expansion to their current building. Algaplast is estimating that they will invest nearly $1.6 million in the new construction with an estimated 10 additional fulltime jobs.

Since Algapast will pay for the new construction, they are asking the town to keep the current monthly rental fee for the excising building.

In Century, Algaplast produces a variety of projects, including plastic injection products such as the front panels of retail gas station fuel pumps and laser cut and welded metal parts for other companies. Some of their custom metal parts are used by Blue Wind Technology and GE Vernova in Pensacola. The metal parts for GE are used to secure wind turbines as they are transported by train out of Pensacola.

Algaplast current employs five people in Century, according to CFO Marcos Martins.

The Town of Century re-acquired the 40,000 square foot industrial space at public auction for less than $1 out of pocket back in August 2009, following the town’s foreclosure judgment against the now defunct Helicopter Technology company. The building sat empty since empty from 2009 until AlgaPlast’s occupancy.

Martins said the company has already invested $2.5 million in the new Century facility.

Pictured top and bottom: Algaplast in the Century Industrial Park. Pictured bottom inset: Algaplast Operations Engineer Pyetro Curvelo explains the company’s expansion plans to the Century Town Council this week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.