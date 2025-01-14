Increasing Clouds, High In The Low 50s
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52.North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
