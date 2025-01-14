Increasing Clouds, High In The Low 50s

January 14, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52.North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

