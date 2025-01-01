Happy New Year! 2025 Off To A Cold Start

January 1, 2025

Happy New Year!

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

