Florida Bureau Of Fire And Arson Now Investigating Cause Of Church Fire In Molino

January 7, 2025

The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is now investigating the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire that heavily damaged a church in Molino.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in the 5600 block of Highway 95A, just north of Cedartown Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the rear of the single-story wood-framed church.

There were injuries.

A portion of the building’s roof collapsed in the fire. Escambia County Fire Rescue says there was moderate smoke damage throughout the building, while fire damage was limited to the back.  ECFR said the building can be reoccupied after extensive repairs.

The Molino, Cantonment, Ensley, McDavid, Osceola, Century, and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded as did a ladder truck from Pace, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Escambia County EMS.

