Drying Out And Cold For Your Saturday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.