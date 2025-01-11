Drying Out And Cold For Your Saturday

January 11, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 