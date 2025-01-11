Drying Out And Cold For Your Saturday
January 11, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
