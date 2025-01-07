Cottage Hill Neighborhood Watch Meeting To Discuss Plan 404 Home Development

The Cottage Hill Neighborhood Watch group is hosting a meeting for the community to talk about a proposal by a developer to build over 400 new homes in a new neighborhood subdivision.

D.R. Horton has submitted plans to the Escambia County Development Review Committee for “McKenzie Estates” on the east side of Highway 95A in the 800 block of McKenzie Road. The development, as proposed, would be 404 single family homes on three parcels totaling 197.2 acres. (The largest parcel is 189.38 acres, plus small parcels of 5.87 and 1.94 across.) The site is currently vacant and wooded with a stream and an estimated 43 acres of wetlands.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cantonment, 230 Williams Ditch Road. This public is invited. This is a Neighborhood Watch meeting, not an Escambia County or developer meeting.

The proposal has been filed with the county; however, no public meetings or votes have been scheduled to date.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.