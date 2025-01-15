Clouds, Middle 50s Wednesday

January 15, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

