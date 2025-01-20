Area Schools, Colleges Closed Tuesday (And Wednesday For Some)

Here is school closure information for the North Escambia area:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY (FL) SCHOOLS

Escambia County Public Schools — all schools and offices are closed for Tuesday. Tuesday night’s board meeting is canceled and will be rescheduled. Normal operations are set to resume on Wednesday, but the situation is being monitored.

— all schools and offices are closed for Tuesday. Tuesday night’s board meeting is canceled and will be rescheduled. Normal operations are set to resume on Wednesday, but the situation is being monitored. Pensacola State College — PSC has closed all offices and cancelled all on-campus classes and activities on Tuesday, January 21. Online classes and synchronous online classes will not be cancelled, and will continue as usual. Essential personnel contacted by their supervisor should report as directed. A further announcement will be made about Wednesday.

— PSC has closed all offices and cancelled all on-campus classes and activities on Tuesday, January 21. Online classes and synchronous online classes will not be cancelled, and will continue as usual. Essential personnel contacted by their supervisor should report as directed. A further announcement will be made about Wednesday. University of West Florida — All UWF locations will close on Tuesday, January 21. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. University officials will continue to monitor and update the campus community about the forecast for Wednesday, January 22.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY (AL) SCHOOLS

Escambia County (AL) public schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22. All sports practices, games, and extracurricular activities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled.

Escambia Academy will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

All Santa Rosa County Schools and district offices will be closed on both Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22. All district after school activities for Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22 are cancelled as well.

