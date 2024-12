Tate’s Amburleigh Laird Signs With NWSCC

Tate High School’s Amburleigh Laird has signed to play softball for Northwest Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Laird, a senior, has played 3 years for the Lady Aggies as a centerfielder. She also plays for the travel team “The Showstoppers”. She was joined by her family, friends, teammates, and coaches for the signing ceremony.

