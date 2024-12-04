Sunny Wednesday, Showers Possible Wednesday Night Into Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.