Sunny Sunday, Frosty Sunday Night

December 1, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

