Sunny Saturday, High Near 60

December 7, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 