Sunny Saturday, High Near 60

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.