Sunny, Middle 50s Today, Patchy Frost Tonight
December 12, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Patchy frost after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
