Sunny, Middle 50s Today, Patchy Frost Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy frost after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.