Sunny, Cool Sunday

December 22, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

