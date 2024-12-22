Sunny, Cool Sunday
December 22, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.
Christmas Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
