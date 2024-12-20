Sunny, About 60 Friday; Falling To Near Freezing Friday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Christmas Day: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.