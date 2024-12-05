Strong Cold Front Brings Windy, Colder Weather

December 5, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 50. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before 9am. High near 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

