Rain Likely For Monday And Tuesday
December 9, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers. High near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
