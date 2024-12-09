Rain Likely For Monday And Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers. High near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.