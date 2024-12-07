Ice Flyers Fall To Visiting Macon Mayhem 2-1

Despite a barrage of shots and an energetic crowd, the Ice Flyers fell to the visiting Macon Mayhem in a tight 2-1 contest on Friday night.

Here’s a quick recap of how the game unfolded:

1st Period

The first period was dominated by the Mayhem, with Trent Grimshaw opening the scoring with 2:17 left in the period on a well-executed play. The momentum continued in Macon’s favor as Curtis Abbot found the back of the net with just 38 seconds remaining, extending the Mayhem’s lead to 2-0 heading into the intermission.

2nd Period

The second period saw an evenly matched battle between both teams, with the Ice Flyers generating 14 shots on goal while the Mayhem countered with 10 of their own. Despite the offensive pressure from both sides, neither team was able to find the back of the net, keeping the score unchanged heading into the final frame.

3rd Period

Brandon Ronan ignited the hometown crowd’s spirits just under 2 minutes into the 3rd period with a well-placed shot that trickled to the back of the net. Despite the renewed energy in the building and several quality scoring chances that followed, the Ice Flyers couldn’t quite find the equalizer. The Mayhem’s defense held strong through the final minutes to secure their 2-1 victory.

What’s Next?

Next Game: Friday, December 13 at Quad City.

Next Home Game: Saturday, December 21 for Ugly Sweater Night

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.