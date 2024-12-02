I-10 Traffic Shift Planned Near Highway 29 Interchange

December 2, 2024

This week, I-10 eastbound travel lanes will be shifted toward the median area of the roadway, from mile markers 8 to 10, near the Highway 29 interchange (Exit 10). The traffic shift will be a multiyear effort and allows crews to build a new alignment for I-10 at Highway 29.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the speed limit is reduced to 50 mph through the work zone, and nighttime temporary single-lane closures may occur on I-10 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. At least one travel lane will remain open at all times.

This work is part of a $236 million construction project designed to improve safety and capacity for the 62,000 drivers who travel the I-10 at Highway 29 interchange daily. The project is anticipated for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 