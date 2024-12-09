I-10 Traffic Shift Near Highway 29 Interchange Expected This Week

A previously planned traffic shift for I-10 was delayed last week by weather, but the Florida Department of Transportation says the change is now expected to take place this week.

This week, I-10 eastbound travel lanes will be shifted toward the median area of the roadway, from mile markers 8 to 10, near the Highway 29 interchange (Exit 10). The traffic shift will be a multiyear effort and allows crews to build a new alignment for I-10 at Highway 29.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the speed limit is reduced to 50 mph through the work zone, and nighttime temporary single-lane closures may occur on I-10 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. At least one travel lane will remain open at all times.

This work is part of a $236 million construction project designed to improve safety and capacity for the 62,000 drivers who travel the I-10 at Highway 29 interchange daily. The project is anticipated for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.