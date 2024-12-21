Home for the Paw-lidays Free Dog, Cat Adoptions At Escambia Shelter

The Escambia County animal shelter is offering will offer free adoptions for all dogs and cats one year or older during the “Home for the Paw-lidays” adoption event, beginning through Monday, December 30.

Puppies are available for $50 and kittens are $25. A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12 – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed December 24-25, December 31, and January 1 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.f