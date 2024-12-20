Escambia County’s First Wawa Store Now Open; Four More Planned

Escambia County’s first Wawa opened Thursday morning.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new store at Ransley Station on Pine Forest Road just north of I-10.

“We are excited to end 2024 with marking a significant milestone of opening our first store in Pensacola to fulfill lives of our friends and neighbors,” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. “We look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to the Panhandle to further our commitment to providing our new friends and neighbors with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner.”

Four Wawa more stores are currently planned for Escambia County:

1. Nine Mile Road, Beulah

Plans were approved were October 2023 for a 6,119 square feet location at the corner of Beulah Road and Nine Mile Road. Work is currently underway on the 17.36 acre parcel across Nine Mile Road from Publix.

2. Highway 98

A Wawa store was approved by the county in May for 9262 West Highway 98 at Blue Angel Parkway.

3. North Davis Highway

The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved plan in June for another planned WaWas at 8503 North Davis Highway, near Johnson Avenue and HCA West Florida Hospital.

4. Pensacola Boulevard

A WaWa is planned for 6650 Pensacola Boulevard near W Street.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 and Wawa for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.