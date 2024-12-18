Ernest Ward Middle Names Students, Employee Of The Month
December 18, 2024
Ernest Ward Middle School recently named Students of the Month and their Employee of the month.
The are:
- 8th grade- Greyson Maughon
- 7th grade- Carrie Emmons
- 6th grade- Antonia Hayes
- Employee: Lauren Hicks.
Pictured (L-R): Ernest Ward Middle Principal Tyvanna Boulanger with Students of the Month Greyson Maughon, Carrie Emmons, and Antonia Hayes; and Employee of the Month Lauren Hicks. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments