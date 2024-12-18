Ernest Ward Middle Names Students, Employee Of The Month

Ernest Ward Middle School recently named Students of the Month and their Employee of the month.

The are:

8th grade- Greyson Maughon

7th grade- Carrie Emmons

6th grade- Antonia Hayes

Employee: Lauren Hicks.

Pictured (L-R): Ernest Ward Middle Principal Tyvanna Boulanger with Students of the Month Greyson Maughon, Carrie Emmons, and Antonia Hayes; and Employee of the Month Lauren Hicks. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.