Eight Escambia Fire Stations Need Fire Alarms For $150K

December 12, 2024

Even fire stations need firm alarms.

Tonight, the Escambia County Commission is set to consider the purchase of firm alarms for eight county fire stations at a cost of $150,402.66. If approved, the purchase from Florida, and Security Engineering, Inc. will include hardware and installation of new alarm monitoring equipment.

The fire alarms will be for the following stations:

  • Station 4- Cantonment
  • Station 5 – Century
  • Station 9- McDavid
  • Station 15 -Walnut Hill
  • Station 7 – Ferry Pass
  • Station 3 – Brent
  • Station 13 – Pensacola Beach
  • Station 16 – Warrington

Escambia County described the existing fire alarms at those stations as “antiquated”.

“The current hardware is incompatible with the recently installed cell dialer system, which transmits the alarms to the Escambia County Communication Center,” according to county documents. “The upgrades are necessary for the safety of personnel and visitors and reduce property value loss in the event of an emergency”

