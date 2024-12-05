CSX Planned To Close Most RailRoad Crossings In Century Today

December 5, 2024

CSX planned to close most of the railroad crossings in Century Thursday for maintenance.

The following crossings were scheduled to be closed Thursday:

  • East Cottage Street
  • East McCurdy Street
  • East Hecker Road
  • Front Street
  • East Pond Street
  • Jefferson Avenue
  • Salters Lake Road

The East Highway 4 crossing will be open on Thursday. Work on the Highway 4 crossing will be set for a future date.

Each railroad crossing will be closed for approximately 24-72 hours depending on the required work. All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 