Christmas Parades, Other Events Around The Area This Weekend

Christmas parades and more events are scheduled across the North Escambia area tonight and over the weekend.

Beulah Bash

The annual Beulah Bash, a free community event, will be Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be fun for the entire family. Get in your last-minute shopping with over 100 craft vendors and enjoy entertainment with a car show, food trucks, free kids’ face painting, inflatables, photos with Santa, sleigh rides and pony rides. [Read more...]

Alger-Sullivan Historical Society Christmas Vendor Blowout

The Alger-Sullivan Historical Society will hold a Christmas Vendor Blowout on Saturday, December 14, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 610 4th Street in Century. Food, games for the kids, Christmas music and local vendors on hand for Christmas shopping.

Flomaton Christmas Parade, Christmas Bazaar

The Flomaton Christmas Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, traveling the usual route (map), including the downtown area. The Flomaton Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in downtown Flomaton. There will be vendors, food, a kiddie train and more.

Century Christmas Parade

Come create an ornament at our ornament creation stations at the Century library on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Pensacola Christmas Parade

The Pensacola Christmas Parade beings at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event draws over 50,000 people each year, including nearly 100 entries, 5,000 participants, more than 50 floats, and eight bands from Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, and New Orleans. The parade also features the nationally renowned Blue Angels flight team and a host of organizations from around the region.

Atmore Christmas Parade

The annal Atmore Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as it rolls south on Main Street to Lindberg Avenue.

Create an Ornament at the Century Library

Century Christmas Parade

The Century Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Friday night, December 13 has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. [Read more...]

Night of Hope at Highland Baptist Church

Highland Baptist Church will host a Night of Hope – Worship and Live Nativity on Sunday, December 15, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 6240 Highway 95A, in Molino.

Tate Showband of the South Gift Wrapping

The Tate High School Showband of the South will hold a gift wrapping fundraiser Sunday, December 15 through Thursday, December 19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, December 20 through Tuesday, December 24, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Band members will be under the tent at JC Penney on the sidewalk near Academy Sports, located at 7171 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola.

