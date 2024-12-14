Beulah Bash Is Today At Escambia Equestrian Center

December 14, 2024

Beulah Bash is going on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at The Escambia County Equestrian Center.

“It’s an opportunity to explore a Hallmark movie-esque Christmas come to life in a small town atmosphere,” Campus Paston Mike Moulton of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah said. This is the third year that Beulah Church has held the family friendly Christmas event. “It connects the church to the community and the community to the church.”

The event has fun for the entire family. There is last-minute shopping with over 100 craft vendors, entertainment, car show, food trucks, kids’ face painting, inflatables, photos with Santa, sleigh rides and pony rides. Over 4,000 people attended Beulah Bash last year.

“The is a focus on the community and the family aspect of it all,” Moulton said. “But the real reason is to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The Escambia County Equestrian Center is located at 7750 Mobile Highway.

Written by William Reynolds 

 