Brrr! Cold, Windy Friday With A High In Just The Upper 40s

December 6, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

