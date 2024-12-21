Acres Of Christmas Lights, Hayride, Goats In Pajamas At Run-a-muck Ranch In Bratt

The Run-a-muck Ranch in Bratt is open with tens of thousands of Christmas lights, and you are invited to stop by and see them for free. And see the famous goats in pajamas.

Skip and Kristy Geiser opened the Christmas display several years ago, and it’s even bigger this year.

For a 2024 photo gallery, click here.

There are always plenty of “oohs and ahhs” over the goats in pajamas and mini donkeys.

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small footbridge into the Christmas wonderland. If it’s rained recently, remember appropriate footwear because it may be muddy. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, animated display and an old-fashioned hayride down a lighted trail.

Concessions including hot dog meals, popcorn, s’mores, nachos at hot cocoa are available for a nominal cost, and only cash is accepted. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs, and plenty of room to sit around a fire.

LOCATION AND HOURS

Run-a-muck Ranch is located at 4590 Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs and a lighted arch drive. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

Weather permitting, the lights festival will be open from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. as follows:

Saturday, December 21

Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Thursday, December 26

Friday, December 27

The display will be closed on Christmas, December 25.

Pictured: A recent evening at Run-amuck Ranch in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.