What’s That Mystery Molino Crop With The Yellow Flowers?

We received a lot of emails over the past few days asking about the unique yellow-flowering crop planted at Highway 29 and Highway 97 behind the Tom Thumb in Molino.

The plant is called Sunn Hemp (that’s Crotalaria juncea L for the scientific types).

It is a semi-tropical plant that is grown as a cover crop in the southeast. It’s a legume, growing in a variety of locations and returning nitrogen to the soil. It can also be used as a biomass to produce biofuels.

According to the USDA, sunn hemp can produce over 5,000 pounds of biomass and 100 pounds of nitrogen per acre. It can produce this amount within 60 to 90 days, so it has the potential to build organic matter levels and sequester carbon in the soil. It is known to suppress nematodes.

Pictured: Sun hemp Sunday afternoon at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge