Week Begins Sunny, Then Rain Before A Big Cool Down

November 17, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers before 9am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 3pm, then showers after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

