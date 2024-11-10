Walnut Hill VFD Honors Firefighters, Community Members During 55th Annual Fish Fry (With Photo Gallery)

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department honored members of the community and the department during their 55th annual fish fry Saturday.

Andrew Peters (pictured above with Chief Kein Mininger) was named Officer of the Year and recognized for his service to the department. Susie Davis (pictured first below) was named Firefighter of the Year, an award chosen by her fellow firefighters.

The Walnut Hill Ruritan Club received the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Community Service Award for outstanding and dedicated service to the community. The Ruritan Club has supported the fire department with donations including a much-needed pressure washer and community service projects such as wheelchair ramps for local residents and clearing paths to allow fire department access to area homes

There were hundreds of $12 catfish and grilled chicken plates sold. Plates included a choice of grilled catfish, fried catfish or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread and homemade desserts. There were also drawings for door prizes throughout the event.

The Big Red Bus was also on hand for blood donations.

