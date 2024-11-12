These Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads amd projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter westbound inside lane closures on Gregory Street, from 14th Avenue to 11th Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 14, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Nov. 10, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations, traffic signalization and concrete work.

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – Drivers may encounter outside lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 16, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers may encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 14, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary traffic shift.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Nov. 10: I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 14, the left lane of I-10 Eastbound will be closed intermittently near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform guardrail work. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Nov. 10:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

S.R. 87 Routine Maintenance near Wilmar Avenue – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for manhole repairs.

U.S. 90 (West Nine Mile) Routine Maintenance near Beulah Fire Station – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 14 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers may encounter lane closures on the Simpson River Bridge Monday, Nov. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

Drivers may encounter lane closures on the Simpson River Bridge Monday, Nov. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.



Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.



All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

