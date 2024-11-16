Sunny, Nice Days; Clear Cool Nights Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60.