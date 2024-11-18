Partly Sunny Monday; Then Several Inches Of Rain With A Cold Front Into Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.