New Tax Collector Brentwood Office Opens, Replacing Marcus Pointe Location

The new Escambia County Tax Collector Brentwood location opened Tuesday, replacing the now-closed Marcus Pointe location.

The new Brentwood office is at 5045 North Palafox Street. Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the Brentwood office will provide the same services as the Marcus Pointe office, with significant enhancements and modernized facilities designed to improve efficiency and customer experience. Driving tests will be offered on a walk-in basis only beginning Thursday, November 21.

Pictured: The new Escambia County Tax Collector Brentwood office that will open on November 19. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.