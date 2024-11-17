Here Are Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter westbound inside lane closures on Gregory Street, from 14th Avenue to 11th Avenue Sunday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 21, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Nov. 17, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations, traffic signalization and concrete work.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers may encounter traffic disruptions at the following locations as crews construct a temporary traffic shift and perform stormwater drainage work: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Monday, Nov. 18 through Thursday, Nov. 21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Outside lane closures on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Nov. 17: I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Sunday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 21, the left lane of I-10 Eastbound will be closed intermittently near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform guardrail and asphalt work. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

I-10 Routine Bridge Inspection over Blackwater River – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of S.R. 87 Sunday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

U.S. 98 (West Garden Street) Routine Underground Maintenance from A Street to B Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for routine underground maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 21, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning Sunday, November 17, motorists will encounter a new traffic configuration as U.S. 98 eastbound lanes from Villa Woods Circle to Oriole Beach Road will be shifted south. This is necessary for crews to complete median construction operations. (release attached).

U.S. 98 Striping Operations at Bergren Road – Motorists may encounter intermittent inside eastbound lane closures Monday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for striping operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers may encounter an eastbound lane closure on the Simpson River Bridge Monday, Nov. 18 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.