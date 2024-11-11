Happy Veterans Day! Showers Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.